Malema unfazed by possible repercussions of planned shutdown

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema dismisses concerns that the party’s planned national shutdown next month may plunge the country into further economic crisis.

Malema was speaking to the SABC in an exclusive interview about the EFF’s national shutdown scheduled for March 20, 2023 in protest against rolling blackouts, unemployment and the rising cost of living.

The EFF is expected to march to the Union Buildings on the day and demand President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation. The party says it will ensure that major cities shut down.

Malema has defended the party’s plans.

“The situation is dire as is with or without the shutdown actually we stand to be in a more worse situation and only when the President and the ruling party see the people standing up and saying we have given you chance and you are not coming to the party that could be a turning point for the better in South Africa.”

Malema says, “Why do you have to see it with one eye? What if it becomes the turning point and things become better for the country with the stepping down of the president and the new president coming in and saying, “I have heard you and things will start being done differently.”

Source: SABC News