Man accused of killing six people in the Western Cape remains in custody following court appearance

A suspect arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Enkanini, on the Cape Flats in the Western Cape, has briefly appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court.

35-year-old Thando Shuba faces charges relating to the shooting of two women and four men in the informal settlement.

The killings took place two weeks ago.

The matter has been postponed until later this week.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila says the murder suspect remains in custody.

“The prosecutor, advocate Ntsikelelo Peter, told the court that the investigating officer still needs to verify the video footage which the accused used as an alibi. His case was then remanded until Friday, 8 April 2022, for further investigation,” says Ntabazalila.

The shooting incident victims were two women and four men estimated to have been between the ages of 22 and 27.

The shooting spree followed the killing of five people in the Monwabisi Park Informal Settlement in Khayelitsha earlier in March.

That incident saw Police Minister Bheki Cele undertaking a visit to areas plagued by violence in the Western Cape.

They included Manenberg, where ten people were killed in a spate of shootings in March.

During his visit, Cele said officers were pulling out all the stops to track down the perpetrators and appealed to the community to come forward with any information.

Source: SABC News