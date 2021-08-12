LOCAL

A suspect in the armed robbery of a police station in Tsineng village in the Northern Cape will be back in the Kuruman Magistrates’ Court on August 25.

Forty one-year-old Pogisho Shuping abandoned his bail application on Wednesday.

Shuping who was arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday last week in connection with the robbery at Tsineng police station, appeared briefly in court on Wednesday.

He was found in possession of all stolen firearms and ammunition that were taken during robbery at the police station.

Shuping who is a suspect in a Tsineng police station robbery was supposed to apply for a formal bail application.

But his lawyer told the court that he will be abandoning his bail application.

The case has been postponed to the 25th of August for further investigation, as requested by the state.

Source: SABC News

Photo: SABC News