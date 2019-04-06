Man accused of sexually molesting 14-year-old stepdaughter will remain behind bars until bail hearing

A 36-year-old man, accused of sexually molesting his 14-year-old stepdaughter and exposing her to pornography, will remain behind bars until his bail application is heard on April 15.

The man, who cannot be named in terms of the law, appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where his case was postponed for a formal bail application.

According to a police statement, the victim’s mother recently noticed her daughter behaving strangely and saw self-inflicted cuts.

“She then investigated and discovered that she has been allegedly sexually molested by the stepfather, dating back to 2017,” said police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

“She then reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest by the Nelspruit Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.”

It was also alleged that the man exposed his stepdaughter to pornographic material, Bhembe said.

“The suspect is facing charges of rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming and displaying of pornographic material to a minor.”

