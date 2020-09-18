Man allegedly jumped to his death on Cape highway

Share this article

















A case of culpable homicide has been opened by the South African Police Service (SAPS) after a man allegedly jumped off the bridge at Hindle Road onto the R300 South on Wednesday afternoon [September 16]. He has not yet been identified.

The incident occurred at about 2pm. According to the City’s Maxine Bezuidenhout, the man was hit by a car and died instantly.

The incident resulted in heavy traffic on the R300, with cars piling up from the Kuils River side. Traffic was diverted along the left and right shoulders, and the road opened back up at around 18.30pm.

Source: Cape Town ETC