Man arrested after body of missing girl, 12, found in Cape Town

A man has been arrested after the body of missing 12-year-old Michaela Williams was found in Philippi, Cape Town, in the early hours of Thursday morning, Western Cape police have said.

Williams was last seen at her Crane Street residence in New Horizon, Grassy Park, on Tuesday afternoon and was reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

She was in the company of a man who lived in the same street.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa said various people searched for her and a 48-year-old man was interviewed after vital information was received. “The interview led to him pointing out where the body was in Schaapkraal, Philippi.” He has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday. “A post mortem will soon be conducted to determine who she died and whether any more charges could be added,” said Potelwa. Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt General Yolisa Matakata, expressed her shock at another child dying in such a horrific manner. She thanked those who searched for Williams and said the perpetrator deserved a harsh sentence. “While this will not bring back the life lost… the lengthy incarceration of the perpetrator will ensure the communities of Cape Town are much safer.” Source: News24

