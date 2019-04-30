Man arrested after bomb squad, police deployed in Christchurch suburb, NZ

A man was arrested after more than a dozen police cars and a bomb squad were deployed in response to an “incident” in the suburb of Christchurch, New Zealand, which saw horrific terrorist attacks in two mosques last month.

About 20 police cars and multiple officers were deployed in the Christchurch suburb of Phillipstown at around 3:15pm local time (3:15am GMT) on Tuesday. A bomb squad, an ambulance and a fire brigade were also spotted at the scene.

Officers entered a property in the area and arrested a 33-year-old man after reports of “suspicious items” at the location. They have so far declined to provide further information, but there are reports of a possible explosive device.

The police cordoned off a street, asking local residents to stay in their homes.

On March 15, a white supremacist attacked two mosques in Christchurch, gunning down 50 worshipers and injuring hundreds of others. It was the deadliest mass murder in the country since the 1940s.

(Source: Russia Today)