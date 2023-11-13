Man arrested after botched hijacking in Blue Downs, Cape Flats

Share this article

A 36-year-old man has been arrested following his involvement in a botched hijacking in the Blue Downs on the Cape Flats this weekend.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says the suspect allegedly shot a man while attempting to hijack a truck on Saturday afternoon.

Van Wyk says police were approached by the driver of the vehicle, who told them about the incident and his wounded brother in the back of the truck.

He says police found the suspect in a shack in the area and found an illegal firearm in his possession.

The suspect was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping, attempted murder and possession of a prohibited firearm. Van Wyk says the suspect is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Source: SABC News