Man arrested after Cape Town boy, 12, goes missing

A 23-year-old man is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Monday in connection with the disappearance of a 12-year-old boy from Hout Bay.

The boy was last seen on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement: “The investigation, which is at an advanced stage, is yet to determine through forensic evidence whether a body that was found between the reeds on Kronendal Farm on Friday is that of the missing child.”

It is believed that the pre-teen was known to the man, and he was allegedly the last person to be seen with the child on Wednesday.

More details about the investigation are expected to be revealed during court proceedings on Monday.

Meanwhile,

A search for a missing 7-year-old Tulbagh boy ended in tragedy on Sunday with the discovery of his body in the Western Cape town, police have confirmed.

The boy’s family in Tulbagh in the Cape Winelands reported that their son was missing on Sunday morning.

The same morning a search for the missing child quickly ensued and the body of the boy was discovered on a riverbank.

Following leads and information handed to the detectives, a 53-year-old man was subsequently arrested for the murder of the child, spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Sunday.

“He is expected to appear in the Tulbagh Magistrate’s court soon. As the investigation unfolds more charges could be added.”

Source: News24

