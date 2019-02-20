Man arrested for allegedly stoning MyCiTi buses in Cape Town City Bowl

Police have tracked down a man who allegedly stoned two MyCiTi buses in the Cape Town City Bowl on Tuesday morning, causing damage to the vehicle and leaving commuters shaken.

The 42-year-old was arrested just hours after the buses were attacked on Kloof Nek Road, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed.

Police were investigating cases of malicious damage to property and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Mahmud Fredericks had been commuting on one of the buses during peak traffic on Tuesday morning when a rock hit the vehicle.

“I heard a loud bang, followed by shattered glass flying over our faces,” he told News24.

“Thankfully, the paraplegic rail against the window prevented the rock from coming through the window, but just shattered it. The rock was lodged there.”

He saw a man on the pavement, and guessed he must have picked up rocks from the ground.

Fredericks wanted to get out, but the driver advised him to stay inside. He managed to get photos of the alleged suspect.

“The guy who threw the stone said to the driver, ‘You are playing with my job’,” he said.

The driver told him it could be an ex-bus driver who had lost his job after the recent MyCiTi strikes, or just someone who was angry with the company.

“It was a very eventful and frightening morning, because I wasn’t expecting rocks to fly around in Tamboerskloof,” said Fredericks, who added that he would be giving the bus a skip for a few days while his nerves recovered.

Mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase confirmed that two buses were stoned between 07:45 and 08:00 on routes 106 and 107.

One bus suffered windscreen damage and the other, two broken windows.

“We are relieved no injuries were reported,” she said.

“At this stage it is not clear why the buses were stoned, and are attributing it to malicious acts of vandalism.”

The man was expected to appear in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court once he had been charged.

(Source: News24)

