Man arrested for distributing fake pornographic images of Ramaphosa

Share this article

Police say they have arrested a 34-year-old suspect in Pietermaritzburg in connection with pornographic images circulating online in which the faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele and his wife are superimposed on unknown individuals.

Police say the suspect will appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday.

The person is to face charges linked to the contravention of the Cyber Crime Act.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Mkwalase says the images were distributed on social media.

“He was arrested by the Gauteng Crimes Against the State team together with Pietermaritzbur-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks. The images were distributed to police officers and members of the public on social media platforms.”

Source: SABC News