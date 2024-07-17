Man arrested for hijacked vehicle in Makhaza

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

On Tuesday, the South African Police Services (SAPS) in the Western Cape arrested a man for possession of a hijacked vehicle, presumed stolen property, and a dangerous weapon in Mahaza.

SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg reported that the immediate response of the Makhaza Crime Prevention Unit led to the arrest. “Police officers were busy with crime prevention duties when the SAPS automated number plate recognition system identified a hijacked white Toyota Yaris. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off, leading to a chase,” Twigg explained.

The pursuit concluded when the suspect abandoned the vehicle on Walter Sisulu Road and attempted to flee on foot. Officers apprehended him shortly after.

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered three cellular phones and an axe. “The suspect could not account for the cellular telephones,” Twigg added.

Further investigations revealed that the vehicle had been hijacked in Eerste River. The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court today.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied