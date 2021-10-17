Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Man arrested for possession of firearm in Athlone

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for the possession of a firearm and ammunition in the Athlone area yesterday.

The police members of the Flying Squad were busy with patrols when they spotted an unknown man who acted suspiciously. The suspect fled the scene when he saw the patrol vehicle and the police members gave chase and apprehended the suspect near to the N2 Highway.

Upon searching the man, he was found in possession of a 9 mm pistol with ammunition. Once charged the suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate court on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Image: Supplied


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.