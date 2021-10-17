Man arrested for possession of firearm in Athlone

Share this article

















A 31-year-old man has been arrested for the possession of a firearm and ammunition in the Athlone area yesterday.

The police members of the Flying Squad were busy with patrols when they spotted an unknown man who acted suspiciously. The suspect fled the scene when he saw the patrol vehicle and the police members gave chase and apprehended the suspect near to the N2 Highway.

Upon searching the man, he was found in possession of a 9 mm pistol with ammunition. Once charged the suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate court on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Image: Supplied