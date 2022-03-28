Man arrested in connection with killing of six people in Khayelitsha to appear in court

Share this article

A 35-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday after being arrested at the weekend in connection with the killing of six people at Enkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Acting Western Minister of Community Safety, Anroux Marais, has welcomed the arrest of the suspect.

Marais says the department will track the case in court through their Court Watching Briefs and follow-up with the police to monitor progress.

Days prior to the killing, five people were shot and killed in the Monwabisi Park informal settlement, also in Khayelitsha.

A total of 11 people were murdered in two separate incidents in Khayelitsha in a week.

Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, says more arrests are imminent.

“A 35-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face murder charges following his arrest by Organised Crime detectives. The arrest is part of ongoing investigations into the murder of two women and four men in the Enkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha on Sunday, 20 March. As the investigation unfolds, more arrests are on the cards.”

Source: SABC