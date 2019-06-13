Man dies on Table Mountain

Share this article

















The Peninsula Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) was activated by a caller requesting urgent assistance for a hiker on Table Mountain who was experiencing medical complications.

Metro Medical Rescue Technicians and Logistical support crew responded. The incident occurred on the Cecelia Ridge path close to the SANParks Overseer’s Hut, on the slope west of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. When the medical team arrived at the scene, they found an 80-year-old local resident had been receiving first aid and CPR assistance from members of his hiking party. All best efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and the man was declared dead on the scene.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) was also called to the scene.

The man was carried to the management road, where he was placed into a Metro Rescue 4×4 vehicle and transported down the mountain where he was handed over to an awaiting Forensic Pathology Services team.

The incident took place at approximately 11.27am on Tuesday morning.

WSAR would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. The members of his party are also commended for their prompt action and first aid interventions at the time.

