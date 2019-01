A 29-year-old man drowned at the Wolfgat Nature Reserve, False Bay, after trying to save the life of a 13-year-old girl on Wednesday.

The girl reportedly got into difficulty after being drawn into deep waters.

Another bystander ran into the water to help but also got into difficulty. The girl and second male made it back to shore while the 29-year-old unfortunately drowned.

The girl and other male are receiving medical treatment.

