Man gunned down in Cravenby

By Aneeqa du Plessis

A 26-year-old man was gunned down in Cravenby on Thursday morning. According to SAPS Captain FC Van Wyk, Ravensmead police are investigating a case of murder after the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his face and head.

“Details surrounding this fatal shooting incident are under investigation. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined,” added Van Wyk.

However, it is alleged by members of the community that the incident is gang related.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stop 08600 10111

Photo: Supplied


