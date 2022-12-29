Man in court for stealing diesel at Eskom power station

Forty-year-old Angelo Cysman, a plant operator employed by Eskom in Atlantis briefly appeared at the Atlantis Magistrates Court today, 28 December 2022 for allegedly stealing diesel worth R500 000.
This comes after his arrest on Friday, 23 December 2022.
Cysman was arrested whilst at home during his suspension.
Through internal investigations, it was established that the plant operator permitted a vehicle to collect the stolen diesel from the site. He declared the diesel tanker empty and that all diesel had been offloaded , whereas it was not.
After internal investigations by Eskom, the case was then referred to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State team based in Bellville for further probing which led to the arrest of the plant operator a month after Eskom laid a complaint for the theft of diesel.
The matter has been postponed to the 24th of February 2023 for further investigation. He was released on R50 000.00 bail.
