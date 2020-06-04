2-year-old boy and father shot dead in Bonteheuwel

Share this article

















A two-year-old boy shot in Bonteheuwel died of his injuries after his father passed away on Wednesday night. Zhario and his father Mogamat Johnson were shot in a drive-by shooting on the corner of Tolbos and Bonteheuwel avenue, suspected to be gang-related.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the shots were fired at about 19:15. The suspects fled the scene and no arrests were made.

“Crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area for clues on Bonteheuwel Avenue, Bonteheuwel. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The injured baby was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.”

Ward councillor Angus Mackenzie said Zhario was transferred from Vanguard Hospital to Red Cross Children’s Hospital last night, but could not be saved. The two had been on their way to a local shop when the shots were fired.

Mackenzie said he was completed saddened by the news.

“This is extremely emotional. I am insisting that police in Bonteheuwel leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators are arrested, prosecuted and sent to jail, never, ever to return to society again.”

“It is unacceptable that far too many of these drive-by shootings are going unprosecuted in our communities. That must stop. The police have a huge responsibility to give us information but they also have a responsibility to catch these criminals, ensure the criminal dockets are detailed and that when these individuals appear before the court, they will be given life imprisonment for this senseless murder.”

Source: VOCFM

