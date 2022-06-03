Man murdered in Parkwood mob-justice attack identified as E-hailing driver

Share this article

Following a brazen attack of mob justice in Parkwood earlier this week, South Africa Police Service (SAPS) have confirmed that the unknown man murdered at the hands of irate residents has been identified as 31-year-old Abongile Mafalala. Mafalala, an innocent e-hailing driver was assaulted and set alight after he was accused of perpetrating a kidnapping.

“Grassy Park police are currently executing an operation with a view to arresting those behind the murder of the e-hailing driver. Several people have been brought in for questioning, and once they have been charged, they are due to make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s court on a charge of murder,” stated SAPS Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

Furthermore, Officials have urged the public with fervency not to post false kidnappings or abductions to social media as this fuels the fear of citizens.

“A plea is hereby made to social media users, to use these platforms responsibly and to verify the source as well as the authenticity of the information before sharing it. We encourage anyone who witnesses a crime taking place to report it to law enforcement agencies immediately,” added Swartbooi.

VOC