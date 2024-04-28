Man named “Vote” says he considers himself lucky to be a born free

Share this article

A young man who was born on the same day the country held democratic elections in 1994 says he considers himself lucky to be a born free.

Vote Ubisi from Lilydale near the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga says it is heartbreaking to hear about hardships that black people were facing during the Apartheid era.

His parents named him Vote as many people were talking about voting on the day he was born.

Vote is turning 30-years-old on Saturday as the country also celebrates three decades of freedom.

“To me it is actually a great thing because I never experienced the atrocities that have existed long time ago during the apartheid regime. So I enjoy the democracy that Mandela brought to us. Yeah, I got teased at school for my name because some of my schoolmates were not getting it on how my parents named me Vote, because some of them were saying why don’t your parents name you James or Johann instead of Vote because Vote means election.”

Source: SABC News