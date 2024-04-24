Man robbed at Kenilworth Centre

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

In a startling turn of events, Kenilworth Centre was the scene of an armed robbery on Monday April 22, 2024.

Marketing Manager of Kenilworth Centre, Gouwa Waja, has confirmed an armed robbery took place in the mall’s parking area at around 8:30 am. Two perpetrators fled with an undisclosed sum of cash. Waja stated no injuries were reported among tenants or customers.

She further said Kenilworth Centre’s security teams promptly alerted the South African Police Services (SAPS) and are fully cooperating with their investigation.

Kenilworth Centre has assured all visitors that the Centre is secure, and business operations are unaffected.

Meanwhile, Western Cape SAPS reported that a 47-year-old male, the complainant, was walking towards the mall entrance with his employer when two unknown men approached. They pointed a firearm at the employer’s head and stole a bag containing an undisclosed sum of cash, which was meant for bank deposit.

SAPS spokesperson Captain F.C. Van Wyk confirmed the incident, stating no shots were fired. The suspects, wearing caps and facemasks, fled in a vehicle. Police are investigating the armed robbery case.

VOC News

Photo: Screenshot