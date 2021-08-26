Man to appear in court after Abelone bust

Share this article

















A 29-year-old man is expected to appear in the Caledon magistrate’s court today, after being busted with R1.2 million worth of abalone yesterday. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk says a tip-off led officers to pull the suspect over on the N-2 near Caledon.

Bags containing nearly 3 000 units of abalone were discovered in the vehicle. Both the abalone and the car were confiscated. The suspect now faces charges of illegal possession of abalone and resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, a suspect appeared in the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga yesterday after R7.2 million worth of crystal meth was uncovered in a false compartment in his truck. The Hawks says the 33-year-old foreign national was attempting to cross the Lebombo border into South Africa at the time.

Photo: SAPS