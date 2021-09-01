Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Man trampled to death by elephant in Zimbabwe

A man has reportedly died in Zimbabwe while trying to take a selfie with elephants outside of Kwekwe.

The elephant, one of several that had escaped from a conservation area in central Zimbabwe was reportedly later put down by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks).

A second person was reportedly seriously injured in the incident and has been hospitalised at Kwekwe General Hospital while in another incident, ZimParks also reportedly put down a second elephant after it was seen heading towards residential areas.

The incident comes after around seven elephants were reportedly spotted in the area by locals.

The area is being monitored by Rangers, but the area is now considered to be under control.

 

Wait a sec, saving restore vars.