From the news desk

Mananberg mourns death of Primary School Sec after alleged hit

Capetonians have reacted with anger over the latest alleged assassination of a woman in Manenberg. Primrose Park Primary School Secretary, Zuraya Barden, was fatally shot by unknown gunmen in Kunene road upon arrival at work yesterday morning. According to reports, her grandson was left unharmed in the backseat.
The 61-year-old is understood to have been a witness in a criminal trial. Police confirmed a murder investigation is underway, but that the motive in unknown. The Western Cape Education Department confirmed that counselling will be provided to those in need, including those who witnessed the shooting.
Fed up residents have expressed frustration over the ongoing murder of innocent civilians in several gang-ridden suburbs in the city. Moreso, the lack of consequences for known criminals and overall absence of trust in the criminal justice system.
