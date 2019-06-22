MANENBERG MAN CAUGHT IN GUN BATTLE BETWEEN GANGSTERS, COPS DIES

Share this article

















A man who was wounded in a shooting in Manenberg, Cape Town, has died.

The victim and another person were apparently caught in a gun battle between suspected gangsters and police on Thursday morning.

Police and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate were investigating whether the men were shot by officers.

Community leader Fareed Jansen claimed the men were unarmed.

“You only shoot at a person when that person shoots at you. And if the fire is effective, it means these guys are ready to shoot at you – then you’ve got the legal right to shoot that person. You can only shoot a person if you identify that they got a firearm in their hands.”

