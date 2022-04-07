Manenberg youth bags Science degree despite Covid-19

Share this article

Alf Mabrook is in order!

Just over a week ago, the University of the Western Cape (UWC) held their first in-person graduation since 2019. More than 4 000 students graduated throughout the week. Among those beaming graduates was Muneesah Abrahams who hails from Manenberg on the Cape Flats. After four tough years, she managed to bag a degree in BSc: Mathematical and Statistical Science.

“It was an overwhelming experience, an emotional roller coaster but Alhamdullilah I’ve made it,” said a cheery Abrahams.

She explains that aside from poverty, the Covid-19 pandemic was a massive obstacle on her road to success.

“The pandemic introduced new teaching methods which were challenging for me to adapt to considering I was in the final years of studying but it did teach me to be self sufficient and it pushed me to do constant introspection because of the solitude,” described Abrahams.

She further attributes her success to her strong support system within her family structure.

“Do not let your circumstances hold you back! There is no money where I come from, but I fought the odds to ensure that I create my own opportunities to create a success,” said Abrahams. “Don’t let negative influences derail you from your goals. Keep the ones that love and support you close,” added Abrahams.

Abrahams intends to give back to her community by eventually becoming a teacher.

VOC