Mango flights in the balance as SAA technical withdraws services

Share this article

















South African airline Mango may be forced to ground all flights from midnight after SAA Technical decided to withdraw its services due to non-payment.

This means passengers could be left stranded from Sunday after the commercial airline failed to pay SAA Technical for its services.

SAA spokesperson Tladi Tladi has told eNCA the subsidiary – which provides aircraft maintenance services to a vast number of commercial airlines – has not been paid for services rendered.

“The situation is undesirable and we hope that parties are able to meet us around the table. The reality is that SAA Technical as a company registered on its own is pursuing its commercial interests and it has a responsibility to ensure its customers are able to pay for services rendered.”