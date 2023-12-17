Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Manhunt launched after robbery in Mpumalanga

Police in Mpumalanga are on a manhunt for four suspects involved in the robbery of Mozambique nationals.

The incident occurred at Garelane Village in Bushbuckridge while the victims were traveling in a minibus on the R40 road between Acornhoek and Bushbuckridge.

The driver noticed flashing lights in the rearview mirror, prompting him to stop at a filling station.

According to provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala, the vehicle with flashing lights followed the minibus to the fuel station, where a shot was fired.

The suspects then allegedly snatched a bag containing the passengers’ traveling documents and cash before fleeing the scene. The police are investigating the incident.

Source: SABC News


