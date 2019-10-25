Man’s body found in burnt car

Share this article

















The body of a man in his mid-thirties was discovered in the burnt husk of a car on Henley Road in Lotus River in the early hours of this morning.

The City’s Fire & Rescue Service responded to an emergency call reporting a dwelling alight at 4.55am this morning, which upon arrival was discovered to be a motor vehicle that had been set on fire in Henley Road, Lotus River.

According to Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, the body of an adult male was discovered in the vehicle during a search. The man was reportedly in his mid-thirties.

Once the fire had been extinguished at 5.35am, the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.

Picture: City Fire and Rescue Service

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

Share this article

















Comments

comments