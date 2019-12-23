March for peace in Cape Flats after child killed

Cape Town Police say the Anti-Gang Unit is following leads after five-year-old Valentino Grootetjie
from Lavender Hill was shot dead on Saturday.
Civil society organisations took to the streets from Parliament against the violence in the Cape Flats.
They’re pleading for peace in gang-infested areas.
“We must come as the people together to say, we must define what the service that we want is,” said anti-gang activist Roegchanda Pasco.
Government says it will be hosting community dialogues in the Cape Flats to fight the scourge.
Meanwhile, neighbours believe Grootetjie was targeted.
He was shot and killed in his backyard after gangs fired shots through the gate.
