Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Marking of 2021 NSC exam papers get underway

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

The marking of the 2021 National Senior Certificate examination will commence today.

The DBE says although a few students were caught with crib notes and cellphones, the credibility, integrity and image of the examinations were not threatened.

Department spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, says marking is expected to conclude by the 22nd of December, while results will be available by 22 January 2022.

“All protocols, in terms of safety, have been observed. All marking centres have been prepared for the markers. All 41 500 markers will descend on the marking centres to ensure they undertake the task of ensuring they check all answer sheets of the Matric class 2021.


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.