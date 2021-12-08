Marking of 2021 NSC exam papers get underway

The marking of the 2021 National Senior Certificate examination will commence today.
The DBE says although a few students were caught with crib notes and cellphones, the credibility, integrity and image of the examinations were not threatened.
Department spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, says marking is expected to conclude by the 22nd of December, while results will be available by 22 January 2022.
“All protocols, in terms of safety, have been observed. All marking centres have been prepared for the markers. All 41 500 markers will descend on the marking centres to ensure they undertake the task of ensuring they check all answer sheets of the Matric class 2021.