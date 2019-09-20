Masajid urged to open their doors on Heritage Day

Share this article

















The South African Muslim Network (SAMNET) has made a call on masajid to open their doors to people from all backgrounds on Tuesday 24th September, Heritage Day. So far, 45 masajid are taking part in the National Mosque Open Day between 2-4pm on Heritage Day. SAMNET says this is an ideal opportunity for people to learn more about Islam and Muslims.

In a climate of increasing Islamophobia, racism and new right-wing populism, the concept of the open mosque is an important one. National Mosque Open Day has grown in Australia and some events have been held in the US. The horrific attack at two mosques in Christchurch also prompted an outpouring of support of non-Muslims to the Muslim community, with many visiting mosques to educate themselves on Islam.

SAMNET chairperson Dr Faisal Suliman said the event was conceived as a platform to build relationships through conversation and promote social cohesion in our country. The 2018 National Mosque Open Day campaign hosted over 800 participants across 20 mosques. Participants left the mosque with a better understanding of Islam, a sense of community and more accurate information and mutual understanding and tolerance that it brings.

“We request all Muslim brothers and sisters to invite and bring along your non-Muslim friends, work colleagues, neighbours and associates to one of the 45 participating Masaajid for the National Mosque Open Day,” he urged.

“Should you be living in close proximity to one of these Masaajid, assist the Masjid representative to market their Masjid Open Day by way of social media, personal invitations especially to police stations, local politicians, religious and traditional leaders, schools, and door-to-door invitations to the residents of the area. With good intentions, they are preparing to welcome the people in their communities and would greatly appreciate your assistance in spreading the word.”

Visitors will receive information packs, an English Quran and a book on the life of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

