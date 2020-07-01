Masajid urged to remain closed for now: MJC

Share this article

















The Muslim Judicial Council (SA) has urged masajid to remain closed, given concern around the expected peak of the coronavirus. At the start of level 3 of the lockdown, the MJC advised Masajid to remain closed for the month of June as the Western Cape, however, some mosques chose to open. The MJC also advised masajid in the identified hotspots to remain closed until the situation in those areas improved. In a statement, the MJC said masajid able to strictly adhere to safety regulations as laid out by government should open its doors.

“Unfortunately, not much has changed in the Western Cape since our last statement, and although other businesses including those in the entertainment industry were given the green light to open, we state that this, in no way influences the position of the MJC, as the basic principle of the preservation of life, has and will remain the foundation of our decisions in this regard,” said the ulema body in a statement.

Masajid in areas identified as hotspots, remain closed until the situation improves in those areas. Masajid that are not ready to undertake this responsibility, and that do not possess adequate resources to ensure the safety of congregants should remain closed until they are able to guarantee adherence to the regulations. The ulema body has called upon Imams of Masajid and the community to remain patient during this critical period.

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments