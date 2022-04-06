Masemola aims to do his best in his role as National Police Commissioner

Share this article

The National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola says that he wants to do his best in his new position.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced the appointment of Masemola to the top cop position after the premature departure of Kehla Sitole, whose contract was terminated in February.

Masemola says that the most needed resource in the police force is manpower.

“I know that it is described like that, and I’m here to do my best. What we need as the organisation, as SAPS, we need numbers, boots on the ground. It is history that we recruit such a large number of course taking into account that the last two years we never had new entries, as a result of the pandemic that we had.”

Masemola says the interviewing process for the position was difficult.

“The interviewing process was quite grilling, the type of questions they were asking, they were asking questions that relate to policing, especially that relate to the country’s safety at large, it was really tough I must say.”

He adds that the positions he has occupied in his career have prepared him for the task ahead.

“I have been working in the operational environment most of my career and after 1994, in KwaZulu-Natal when violence was at its highest, I worked in that province and I managed to stabilise the violence that has been there during a number of elections. I have worked in the Western Cape and from then I spent ten years in KwaZulu-Natal as a Deputy Provincial Commissioner. “

Source: SABC News