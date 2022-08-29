Mashaba slams Ramaphosa for praising R350 grant recipient increase

12-million applications for August

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) said it received just under 12-million applications at the beginning of August after the grant means test threshold was increased to R624.

The agency said it experienced slight delays and challenges with assessments for July owing to previous regulations requiring people to reconfirm their grants every three months.

“Consequently, few people reconfirmed their grants, but since the new regulations have been published, the July assessments will soon be concluded,” said Sassa.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said Sassa is dealing with payment challenges as some applicants have not submitted bank details.

“We encourage all applicants to provide us with their correct bank details so we can timeously facilitate their grant payments,” said Zulu.

Source: TimesLIVE