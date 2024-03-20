Masjid Al-Tuba in Panorama and partners is launching a “Dress an Orphan for Eid” initiative

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Masjid Al-Tuba in Panorama, in collaboration with Independent Women’s Empowerment Bond (IWEB), is launching a “Dress an Orphan for Eid” initiative, which enables the broader public to be part of this worthy cause.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show on Wednesday, the convener for the initiative, Tasquia Cader, said the objective is to provide clothing for orphans just in time for Eid.

“Arwah Al Shaba, which is the youth arm of Masjid Al-Tuba, provides direct access to the youth, and we chatted about some of their favourite parts of Ramadan, and they also said they look forward to dressing up on the day of Eid – this is how the idea came about,” explained Cader.

Some children cannot afford to dress us for Eid, said Cader, and this group of youth jumped on board on how they can make this initiative happen with advertising and get people to help us sponsor a child.

“There’s a hadeeth where the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) said that the one who cares for an orphan will be together in paradise with me. And I feel this is one of the reasons people should get excited about the course and make an intention to assist,” remarked Cader.

For more information on how you can be part of this great cause and donate generously, contact Cader at +27 82 784 7126.

Photo: Masjid Al-Tuba in Panorama/Facebook