Masjidu-Khaleel comittee refutes claims of unfair dismissal of the Imam leveled against its committee

The Hazendal Islamic Trust, incorporating Masjidu-Khaleel and Madrassatul-Khaleel, has refuted claims of unfair dismissal of Imam Nuhr Hassam leveled against its committee.

Speaking to VOC News, Secretary of Masjidu-Khaleel, Naasif Miller, said the dismissal of the Imam (leadership) followed a lengthy consultation process over the past 12 months, resulting in several verbal warnings and ultimately a final written warning, which was issued.

“Under the final written warning and ongoing failure by the Imam to remedy the issues, a decision was taken by the Board of Trustees and Executive Committee (EXCO) to terminate Imaam’s employment with the Hazendal Islamic Trust for reasons known to both Parties,” confirmed Miller. “We have informed the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) of the dismissal of the Imam. However, the Hazendal Islamic Trust has since appointed a new resident Imaam to fulfill the imaamat responsibilities and to provide for the Islamic guidance and spiritual development of the Hazendal/Bokmakierie community,” reiterated Miller.

Meanwhile, the Imam told VOC News that he was on leave, and when he returned for his duties as Imam, he was fired. Upon inquiring why he was fired, he was told that he failed to adequately fulfill his responsibilities.

“I am unaware as to why I was fired as Imaam, and when I inquired what the duties are that I failed in as Imaam, they could not be specific with me: Did I recite a verse of the Quran incorrectly or did I fail to lead the community correctly?” Imam challenged. “On Thursday night, there was a whole scene as I was told to evacuate the premises I reside on at the Mosque since my contract has now been terminated. I was given a letter stating I was no longer allowed in the Masjid. I had nowhere to go as everything happened so fast, and I had no time to find another place,” said the Imam.

The Imam added that the situation has now been escalated to a legal matter and that he has commenced with taking the Masjid’s committee to the ​Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for unfair dismissal.

Furthermore, a concerned member from the Hazendal/Bokmakierie community, Shareef Arnold, told VOC News that the committee failed to consult with the community on the Imam’s dismissal and that no reasons were conveyed as to why the Imam was dismissed.

“The first time the community heard of the news was during a Jumuah prayer when a letter was read out by the Imam, and we were very upset. One of the musalees (one who performs prayer) got up and questioned why the community was not informed. We are looking for answers, and we need the committee to answer us,” asserted Arnold. “Imam is a wonderful person who is always there when the community needs him, and he is always very active in community matters,” stressed Arnold.

*This is still a developing story.

