Masjied Nurus Salaam calls for community assistance amid severe flood damage

By Ragheema Mclean

The Western Cape has been battered by severe weather in recent weeks, experiencing heavy rain, flooding, and mudslides.

Earlier this month, a Level 8 weather warning was issued for the region, resulting in closed roads, damaged schools, clinics, and several places of worship, including Masjied Nurus Salaam in Belgravia, which sustained significant flood damage.

To address the damage, including the need for a new carpet and improved drainage system, the Mosque is now raising funds for repairs.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast Moulana Mobeen Alexander, the Imam at Masjied Nurus Salaam, described the extent of the damage.

“The heavy floods completely inundated the area where the males perform salaah [prayers], with water reaching about one meter in height.”

“The Masjid is located very close to the canal adjacent to the Vygieskraal area. As the water level in the canal rose, it overflowed, overwhelming the drainage capacity and unfortunately gushing into the Masjid.”

Moulana Alexander said that considering the damage, three carpet companies were consulted, and all advised that the existing carpet, which has been in place for nearly 10 years, needs to be replaced for durability and health reasons.

“We are so grateful for all the support we have received thus far. Big or small, all donations are welcomed and highly appreciated,” said Alexander.

The mosque aims to raise R350,000 for the improvement of the drainage system, a new carpet, and other necessary repairs to prevent future damage from heavy rains.

Currently, around R160,000 is still needed to reach their target.

“We are appealing to the community to support where they can help us meet our target, insha Allah [if God wills],” Alexander added.

The following bank details can we used to make donations:

– Standard Bank

– Account Name: Belgravia Islamic Society

– Current Account Number: 072 785 977

– Reference: Carpet Drive

For more information on how to get involved, contact 072 398 0884 or 061 046 8436.

