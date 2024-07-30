Masjiedus Soboor in Lentegeur seeks public assistance for urgent repairs

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Masjiedus Soboor in Lentegeur is urgently appealing for public assistance as they face significant challenges due to recent heavy rainfall.

The mosque, which has been undergoing essential renovations, is now in dire need of support to complete its roof repairs.

The previous project aimed at renovating the Masjid’s roof was significantly hindered by adverse weather conditions.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Mualima Faranaaz Beukes, a representative of Masjid Soboor, said they have faced ongoing issues and are need help getting the roof fixed.

“We have been trying to repair the masjid roof for quite some time now. We used to have a courtyard that, during winter, would get really wet and cold. It was then converted and closed up to accommodate more space as the congregation grew,” explained Mualima Beukes.

She added, “However, with bad weather in winter, it started to seep, and the drainage system wasn’t very effective. This caused a lot of bad leaking into the Masjid, damaging the internal structure such as the woodwork, ceiling boards, carpets, and electrical wiring.”

Meanwhile the recent heavy rains have further exacerbated these issues, making the need for repairs even more urgent.

“Last year, a group of retired construction workers started working on the project. Alhamdulillah [All praise is due to God], thus far, all the woodwork has been completed with funding received from appeals, but we were unable to complete phase three of the installation before the heavy downpours,” said Mualima Beukes.

To date, the mosque has raised R56,000, but an additional R14,000 is needed to purchase the necessary roof sheets to complete the repairs.

“The community’s help is crucial in reaching this goal.”

For more information on how to get involved or to make a donation, please contact Moulana Husain Jackson at 081 435 7723 or Anwar Jacobs, the treasurer, at 082 827 0913.

VOC News

Photos: Supplied