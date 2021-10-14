Mass Mawlid 1443

Share this article

















Our Creator loves us beyond what we as man may define love to be. Allah bestowed us with the love of His beloved messenger, Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, who has lived with us and showed us the path of attaining eternal love.

The Beloved, peace be upon him, is the light that brightens the darkness and blessed with a paragon of virtues to guide us in the best of noble character.

Allah mentions in the Holy Quran:“Indeed in the Messenger of Allah you have an excellent example for anyone whose hope is in Allah and the Last Day and (who) remembers Allah often.”(Surat al-Ahzab, 33:21)

Mawlid SA annually celebrates the best of creation in the best of remembrance on dhikr, naseeha, salawat and so much more.

It hosts its first in contact public Mawlid since Lockdown this Saturday the 16th of October 2021 at the over a century old, Habibia Soofie Masjid in Rylands Estate. A venue with a rich legacy of Mawlid.

With strict Covid 19 Protocols in place the celebration kicks off at Rylands Village with the Rose Initiative in which Rose’s with a Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, is distributed. A wonderful display by the Habibia Saddique Muslim Brigade that opens the event annually will also start from Rylands Village. This is the Brigades first event since lockdown.

The Brigade will march through the area to the Habibia Mazaar where the program will start with an opening by the Masjid Imam, Imam Goolam Parker and then proceed to the main Masjid for Asr.

Demarcated spacing has already been laid out to ensure the safety of attendees and those part taking on the program.

The program that is themed on ‘The year of the Family’ will be anchored by Hafith Mahmood Khatib, Executive Member of Mawlid SA from the main Masjid and Tasleema Allie for continuity for the broadcast of the event on ITV, Radio Voice of the Cape and the streaming platforms of Mawlid SA, Habibia Masjid, the Habibia Saddique Muslim Brigade and Madina Musallah Vangate.

The program opens with a Qirah by Hafith Amanullah Muhammad, a welcome by Maulana Kootbudien Kajee of the Habibia Soofie Masjid and Nabewiya Sedick of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC).

Speakers include an international link up with Muhadith Shaykh Dr Muhammad al Ninowy from the USA and the keynote is to be delivered by Hafith Fuzail Soofie from Kwazulu Natal.

The Mass dhikr is an annual highlight. This year the following Tarukh of the Cape will join: Shadilli Qaderi, Refaii, Alawi Husayni Ninowi, Bazme Chisti e Faqir, Naqshabandi and Tijani.

The Ad Dairat us Salihiyyah Ladies Dhikr circle with Haji Naeema Manie will lead the Barzanji and Ashrakal. The event concludes with a representation by Faizel Edros Royker of Mawlid SA, Shaykh Ganief Moos and Imam Goolam Parker.

Due to Covid 19 the usual sharing of a meal will not take place at the Masjid but instead attendees are being catered for by Bonds foods and will receive a pack of food to have at home.

It has taken immense logistical planning between Mawlid SA and the Habibia Soofie Masjid. Strict protocols are in place.

This is one of the first public events under level 1 for the Community. We remind attendees if you are not well or have been in contact with a Covid 19 positive patient to please best enjoy the program online.

Those attending, the dress code is white. Please mask up, sanitise, social distance and bring along your own Musallah.

Those who are attending with kids are please requested to keep their children with them within the demarcated area you are seated in.

May Allah grant us His love and the love of and for our Beloved Nabi Muhammad, peace be upon him, Aameen.

Photo supplied