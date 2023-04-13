Mass shooting leaves Ocean View community reeling in shock

Share this article

Residents in Ocean View, Cape Peninsula in the Western Cape, are reeling in shock following the murder of six people.

Police say a vehicle pulled up outside a house in Neptune Street and gunmen fired shots, killing five people on the scene, the sixth victim died after being taken to hospital.

The SAPS Anti-Gang Unit is investigating the mass shooting.

Ocean View locals say they have had enough of the violence in their area.

“We as the community of Ocean View, we must stand together, we should stand together not because your child is my child. You know this situation was terrible in Ocean View. The first scene was so terrible, it was people shot two, three people shot but this one was the worst one.”

Source: SABC News