Matric 2022: Faulty maths paper, wrong papers released and pupils miss exams due to protest action

Umalusi has highlighted its concerns over incidents that have marred the 2022 matric exams. These include a mathematics paper which had an error in it, the prematurerelease of two question papers still to be written and protest action which delayed or caused pupils to miss their exams.

In a statement, Umalusi’s spokesperson Biki Lepota said they were concerned about the error in the mathematics paper 2 administered by the department of education.

Lepota said the standard procedure for dealing with such issues is the marking guidelines.

“Depending on the magnitude of the problem, the marks allocated to the question/s may be excluded from the question paper’s total marks or that alternative responses may be accepted. The external moderators of Umalusi attend these meetings and take responsibility for signing off the final marking guidelines after considering the responses of candidates and the deliberations. The fine-grained details of how the concerns were dealt with would be submitted for the consideration of Umalusi at the end of the marking process,” said Lepota.

Umalusi also revealed the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI) had prematurely released two question papers on November 11 to Umalusi.

“These are the physical sciences paper 2 and the life sciences paper 1 which are scheduled to be written on November 14 and November 18 respectively.