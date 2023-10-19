Matric final exams in Western Cape ready for success

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

As the matriculation final exams draws closer, the Western Cape Education Department is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth and successful examination period. In an interview with VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, spokesperson Bronagh Hammond provided insights into the state of matric readiness and the measures in place to support students.

Hammond expressed confidence in the preparations, highlighting the dedicated efforts that have gone into supporting Grade 12 students throughout what has been a busy year. She stated, “Preparations for the exams are going very well. We have had many targeted interventions for our Grade 12s. We have helped a lot with those who had been struggling with some subjects and we are looking forward to the results next year.”

One crucial aspect of readiness is ensuring that students can reach their exam venues without any disruption. Hammond urged the public to minimize disturbances during the exam period, emphasizing the importance of matriculants reaching their exams. Missing the matric finals could result in students having to write the exams in May-June of the following year.

Hammond also highlighted the robust security measures in place to maintain the integrity of the exams and prevent any leaks. She commended the hardworking examination team and the stringent security in the examination printing room.

As matriculants prepare to take this significant step toward their future, the WCED stated it is committed to supporting matriculants every step of the way, ensuring that the matric final exams proceed smoothly and without any hiccups.

VOC News