Matric graduates encouraged to seek employment alternatives amidst high unemployment rate

By Ragheema Mclean

In the face of a turbulent global economy, the class of 2023 matriculants along with university graduates are grappling with a challenging job market, joining the ranks of over 3.3 million past graduates struggling to secure employment.

Unemployment rates among matriculants and university graduates in South Africa are reaching alarming levels.

According to the recently released PPS 2022-23 Student Confidence Index, a staggering 90% of surveyed students expressed their willingness to live and work overseas, with 92% attributing their decision to a lack of local job opportunities.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Secretariat of the Direct Selling Association of South Africa (DSASA), Imtiaz Ebrahim, highlighted the collective challenges faced by the 2023 matric class, entering the job market simultaneously.

Ebrahim pointed out several factors contributing to the difficulty in finding employment:

“The economy is tough, making it extremely challenging to secure formal market employment.” “Companies are not faring well, leading to a reluctance to hire additional staff.” “Foreign countries are not investing in the country at the previous rate.”

He further emphasized the potential of direct selling as an alternative solution for young people seeking employment.

Direct selling is a retail channel used by top global brands and smaller, entrepreneurial companies to market products and services to consumers, explained Ebrahim.

He noted that these industries offer support to young adults or any individual through business opportunities, providing continuous training, mentorship, and guidance.

“We’ve seen people with no prior business experience become successful entrepreneurs and there is no quick reach scheme, it is hard work and there aren’t any promises of any kind of money without being prepared to work hard.”

He stressed that success in these industries is achievable for those willing to work hard and follow the provided guidance.

Should individual’s requirement more information on entering the direct selling job market, Ebrahim advises a visit to the DSASA website at DSASA.co.za or contact him via email at admin@DSASA.co.za.

