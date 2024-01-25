Matric learners urged to apply for Second Chance Matric Programme

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Matric learners wanting to improve their results, can make use of the Second Chance Matric Programme (SCMP) offered by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

The SCMP is a programme used to support learners who want to rewrite matric subjects. The programme helps them to meet the requirements of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) or Senior Certificate (SC) and obtain a Grade 12 matric certificate.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the programme includes face-to-face classes at selected venues, as well as online programmes and television and radio broadcasts at specified centres.

Hammond noted that tutoring sessions will cover the following topics:

• Accounting

• Agricultural Science

• Business Studies

• Economics

• English FAL

• Geography

• History

• Life Science

• Mathematics

• Mathematical Literacy

• Physical Science

• Support to 10 Languages

Hammond further reiterated that no costs are included, however individuals must register to use this service.

“There are no costs involved, however candidates must register to write for the examination and attending the second chance programme does not mean that you are automatically registered for the examination.”

Hammond said that once learners have registered to rewrite, they can sign up for the study programme.

“You can contact our provincial manager for the Second Chance Matric programme, who will give you a timetable and you can get onboarded onto the programme.”

Learners in the province are encouraged to contact the WCED Provincial Manager, Debbie Lewis via e-mail on Debbie.Lewis@westerncape.gov.za for more information.

All those interested in the programme must apply for an exam rewrite before 9 February 2024.

Photo: Pexels