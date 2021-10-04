Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Matric revision programme on VOC

Matriculants can look forward to an almost daily revision programme, right here on the Voice of the Cape.

Hosted by Presenter Muhammad Fasieg Petersen, the Matric Revision program will run between Monday’s and Thursday’s throughout the month of October.

Students will be able to engage in the interactive sessions, which will also be streamed live on Facebook and Instagram. The program will be based on past exam papers, accessible online at www.education.gov.za.

Today, University of Stellenbosch’s Sandra Dickson takes the Grade 12 class through Maths Paper 1, with a particular focus on algebra, between 12 and 1 pm.

Monday Maths 12p to 1

Tuesday 12 to 1

Tuesday English 12 to 1

Wednesday Afrikaans 12 to 1

Thursday Business 12 to 1

Friday Biology 3 to 4

Saturday Accounting 12 to 1

Sunday physics 5 to 6


