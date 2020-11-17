Matric students do not have to rewrite Maths Paper Two – Motshekga

Share this article

















Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says matric students will not have to rewrite Maths Paper Two, following a leak, discovered this morning.

She says they are busy trying to identify those learners who were in possession of the paper. It’s believed a small number of learners in Gauteng and Limpopo received the paper via Whatsapp.

The minister’s spokesperson Hope Mokgatlhe says those involved will be suspended from writing matric exams for three years and will be handed over to the police. She has assured South Africans that all other exam papers are in good hands.

“The information that we have right now is that the leak happened in Limpopo and Gauteng. And is confined to a very few number of learners. As the department, we are very sure that all our papers are safe. This particular one, an isolated incident, is going to be dealt with. We encourage our learners to focus and know that the papers are safe. And those that leaked the paper and those who wrote them will be brought to book as soon a possible.”