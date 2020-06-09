Matrics detail their first day back at school amid Covid-19

Share this article

















After being out of the classroom for more than 70 days in a bid to stop the spread of covid-19 around the country, apprehensive Grade 12 learners were yesterday reintegrated into schools under strict health conditions. For most, it was an entirely new experience that called for some readaptation.

Matric student at Westridge High, Ameerudien Hendricks said going back to school was not what he expected.

“Going back to school was something different because of the protocols that were put in place such as maintaining social distance, although I am proud to say that our school actually adhered to the safety measures throughout the course of the day,” said Hendricks.

Hendricks added the educators did everything in their capacity to ensure the learners felt safe.

“The teachers mapped out a 1.5 meter distance over the entire school. The learners had their temperatures taken and were screened and sanitized thoroughly. Our hands were sanitized between 15-20 times all day. During our recess the teachers ensured that we were separated,” stated Hendricks.

Hendricks continued and said his new reality would take some getting used to.

“It wasn’t easy but we need to adapt to the new norm and know that it is in our best interest to follow the correct protocols,” said Hendricks.

A matric student at Glendale High School explained the challenge it was to maintain a social distance after not seeing her friends for over two months.

“It was difficult to remain apart when all you wanted to do was embrace your friends. Our classes were split too and during interval we were not allowed to sit next to each other and bare in my mind it was so cold!,” laughed the learner.

However, she said her worry that she would contract the virus kept her at bay.

“My anxiety kept me in check. I did not want to break any rules and put my life in danger while endangering someone else. It was for the most part very overwhelming,” said the sad scholar.

A student from Spine Road High described his first day as safe.

“From what I could see the precautions were taken. We were sanitized in every room we entered. The way the virus was handled at our institution made me comfortable enough to be reintegrated. I hope I will finish my final year without any hiccups and I hope that every other matric learner will be able to enjoy the same experience as I have,” stated the student.

VOC

