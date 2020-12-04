Matrics to rewrite leaked papers

Share this article

















Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that two National Senior Certificate Examination Papers will be rewritten nationally following an investigation into the leaks of the Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2.

The dates of the rewrites will be as follows:

-Mathematics Paper 2: 15 December 2020 – 14h00

-Physical Sciences Paper 2: 17 December 2020 – 09h00

In a statement, the Western Cape Education Department said it understands that this will cause disappointment and will impact on the plans of some of the candidates, but appealed for understanding.

“These are exceptional circumstances and are ultimately in the interest of fairness to all candidates and the credibility of these examinations. There can be no traces of doubt in the integrity of the National Senior Certificate when the results are released,” said Brian Schreuder, Head of Department at the WCED.

The WCED said it was aware this would also impact some principals and staff who must manage the arrangements at the examination centres, as well as on parents and candidates who may have to adjust holiday plans.

“This examination is so important that we know they will make the necessary arrangements to accommodate this development,” said Schreuder.

“I want to thank all the principals, teachers, independent invigilators and officials who have so far done a wonderful job in the Western Cape in ensuring a well-run examination under trying conditions.”

Arrangements will be conveyed by the Department to examination centres and if candidates are uncertain, they should enquire from their schools nearer to the dates of the rewrite.

Candidates can also contact our Safe Schools Toll Free number on 0800 45 46 47 should they wish to talk to trained professionals about their anxiety or stress.